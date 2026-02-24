After Andrew, ex-US ambassador Peter Mandelson arrested in Epstein case 

Former UK Ambassador and Government Minister Peter Mandelson was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest comes amid an investigation into his ties with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Video footage showed Mandelson being escorted from his London home by plainclothes officers and driven away in an unmarked police car for questioning. He was later released on bail pending further investigation.

Investigation details Mandelson denies any wrongdoing The Metropolitan Police are probing allegations that Mandelson leaked Downing Street emails and market-sensitive information to Epstein when he was business secretary. Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing. The arrest follows search warrants executed at two addresses in Wiltshire and Camden areas. A police inquiry was launched earlier this month following the release of files relating to the late disgraced financier by the US Justice Department.

Political fallout Mandelson's arrest puts Starmer under pressure Mandelson's links to Epstein have put Prime Minister Keir Starmer under pressure over his decision to appoint Mandelson as US ambassador in December 2024. The prime minister previously acknowledged that he knew Mandelson and Epstein were in contact after the late financier was imprisoned in 2008 for child sex crimes. This month, Starmer apologized to Epstein's victims for appointing Mandelson, admitting the former Labour peer lied about his relationship with Epstein.

Royal investigation Royal family member arrested over Epstein scandal Mandelson's arrest also comes after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was taken into police custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Emails appear to show him sharing confidential information with Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. He was released without charge nearly 11 hours after his arrest but remains under investigation.

Document release Downing Street to release documents on Mandelson's appointment Downing Street has agreed to release documents related to Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador. However, exchanges between Starmer and Mandelson on Epstein's connections will not be released until the police investigation is complete. The first batch of documents will be released in early March. Meanwhile, Liberal Democrats are calling for the release of papers relating to Mountbatten-Windsor's appointment as trade envoy in 2001.