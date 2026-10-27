Former Miss Switzerland alleges Trump raped her in 1993
What's the story
Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul has alleged that President Donald Trump raped her at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in November 1993. The allegations were detailed in a report by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, which released a report examining Trump's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation. The report claims that Trump, Epstein, and others used the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant as a "hunting ground" for vulnerable young women and girls.
Assault account
Allegations of rape made by model
According to the report, Keul was 24 and working as a model and financial services professional when she was invited by makeup artist Jill Harth to attend the pageant.
At a press luncheon at Plaza Hotel, Trump allegedly approached Keul with promises of help for her visa application and admission into New York University.
Keul allegedly believed the meeting could help advance her career and education.
Epstein also approached her with similar promises and an invitation to a Mar-a-Lago party.
Assault details
Keul described the alleged assault as 'brutal'
Later that day, a Trump representative allegedly invited Keul to a suite where she was raped by Trump.
She alleged that Trump allegedly grabbed her from behind once inside the suite and raped her, tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body.
Keul described the alleged assault as "brutal."
After the incident, Trump allegedly promised to help Keul again and made her promise to keep quiet, telling her, "[T]he show must go on."
Aftermath
Keul refused to participate in another Trump-sponsored pageant
The report states that Keul finished the pageant in a terrified "daze" and returned to Switzerland. She also declined to participate in another Trump-sponsored pageant in Hawaii.
Months later, she was again offered help for her visa application and NYU admission by Trump but she refused.
The House Judiciary Democrats's report cites other accounts supporting its allegations, including a 1997 sexual assault lawsuit filed by Harth against Trump.
Harth claimed Trump cornered her and groped her in his daughter's bedroom.
Denial issued
White House denies allegations
The White House has denied Keul's allegations.
Spokeswoman Lauren Bis said, "None of these allegations are true," calling the report a "desperate attempt by crazed Democrats."
Bis also reiterated the administration's position on Trump's ties to Epstein.
The denial comes amid other sexual abuse allegations against Trump, including those made by writer E Jean Carroll.
Carroll had accused Trump of raping her in a New York City department store in the 1990s.
Trump ultimately paid Carroll the $5.6 million.