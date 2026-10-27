Former Miss Switzerland alleges Trump raped her in 1993

According to the report, Keul was 24 and working as a model and financial services professional when she was invited by makeup artist Jill Harth to attend the pageant.

At a press luncheon at Plaza Hotel, Trump allegedly approached Keul with promises of help for her visa application and admission into New York University.

Keul allegedly believed the meeting could help advance her career and education.

Epstein also approached her with similar promises and an invitation to a Mar-a-Lago party.