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Home / News / World News / Assam: 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Cachar district
Assam: 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Cachar district
Two earthquakes have been recorded in India on Sunday

Assam: 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Cachar district

By Snehil Singh
Apr 12, 2026
11:14 am
What's the story

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Assam on Sunday at 9:21am IST, according to the National Center for Seismology. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties at this time. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 5km, with the epicenter located in the Cachar district at a latitude of 24.659°N and a longitude of 92.763°E.

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Statement by National Center for Seismology

J&K

Earlier tremor

In related news, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, early Sunday morning. The quake hit at 04:32am (IST), as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Separately, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 shook Myanmar on Sunday. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 140km, which makes it prone to aftershocks.

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