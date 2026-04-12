Assam: 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Cachar district
What's the story
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Assam on Sunday at 9:21am IST, according to the National Center for Seismology. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties at this time. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 5km, with the epicenter located in the Cachar district at a latitude of 24.659°N and a longitude of 92.763°E.
Twitter Post
Statement by National Center for Seismology
EQ of M: 4.3, On: 12/04/2026 09:21:58 IST, Lat: 24.659 N, Long: 92.763 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Cachar, Assam.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 12, 2026
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J&K
Earlier tremor
In related news, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, early Sunday morning. The quake hit at 04:32am (IST), as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Separately, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 shook Myanmar on Sunday. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 140km, which makes it prone to aftershocks.