Two earthquakes have been recorded in India on Sunday

Assam: 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Cachar district

By Snehil Singh 11:14 am Apr 12, 202611:14 am

What's the story

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Assam on Sunday at 9:21am IST, according to the National Center for Seismology. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties at this time. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 5km, with the epicenter located in the Cachar district at a latitude of 24.659°N and a longitude of 92.763°E.