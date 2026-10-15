Balendra Shah pitches Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism at U.N. Assembly
World
Nepal wants to team up with India and China to tackle the growing climate crisis in the Himalayas.
At the U.N. General Assembly, Prime Minister Balendra Shah pitched a Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism (basically, a plan for all three countries to share disaster data and respond together when nature gets rough).
Melting glaciers prompt shared warning systems
Glaciers in the Himalayas are melting faster than ever, raising the risk of floods and landslides that don't care about borders.
Even though these countries have had their differences, Shah's idea is about putting rivalry aside and working together (like mapping risky glacial lakes and setting up shared warning systems) to protect everyone living in this fragile region.