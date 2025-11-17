Bangladesh court convicts ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity

A special tribunal in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has convicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity. The verdict was delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), which was established in 2010 under Hasina's government to prosecute war crimes from the 1971 liberation struggle. The case against Hasina stems from a deadly crackdown on student-led protests last year that left hundreds dead.

Unrest warning Hasina's son warns of political unrest Hasina's son, Sajeed Wazed, has warned of severe political unrest if the interim government doesn't lift the ban on her Awami League party. He said his mother was "upset, angry, outraged" and insisted their supporters wouldn't allow elections without their participation. Wazed alleged that the verdict was predetermined as part of a broader plan to erase Hasina from politics.

Government stance Interim government denies interference in judicial proceedings The interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has denied any interference in judicial proceedings. Yunus took over after Hasina was ousted and has since proposed a reform plan called the July Charter. This charter proposes major constitutional changes, such as a two-term limit for prime ministers and stronger checks and balances. A national referendum on this charter will be held alongside general elections in February 2026.

Security measures Security heightened across Bangladesh ahead of verdict Security has been tightened across Bangladesh as the country braces for possible unrest after the verdict. Crude bomb explosions and arson attacks were reported earlier, raising tensions. The ICT's ruling is expected to be broadcast live and marks its first verdict related to the 2024 uprising that forced Hasina from power.