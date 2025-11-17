How one Indian survived Saudi bus accident that killed 45 

A tragic bus accident near Medina, Saudi Arabia , on Monday claimed the lives of 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims. The lone survivor of the crash is Mohd Abdul Shoiab, a 24-year-old from Hyderabad , per NDTV. He was seated near the driver when the bus collided with a diesel tanker while traveling from Mecca to Medina at around 1:30am IST. He is currently in the hospital, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar told the media.

Details Group left Hyderabad on November 9 The group had left Hyderabad on November 9 and was on their way back to Madinah after offering Umrah prayers in Mecca when the tragedy occurred, according to a relative of the victims. They had travelled through Al Meena and Al Mecca Travels in Nampally. Rescue teams said that the bus was completely gutted, making victim identification exceedingly difficult. Indian community volunteers are actively providing support to those affected, per Gulf News.

Relief efforts Indian mission in Jeddah sets up control room The Indian mission in Jeddah has established a control room to coordinate relief efforts for the victims' families. The toll-free helpline is 8002440003. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in Russia, expressed his condolences and assured support to affected families. "Our embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," he said.