Trump urges House Republicans to vote for Epstein file release

United States President Donald Trump has urged House Republicans to vote in favor of releasing the Epstein files "because we have nothing to hide." The unexpected change in Trump's position comes as many Republicans have indicated their willingness to support the measure. The House is likely to vote this week on a bill that would require the Justice Department to publicly disclose these documents.

Legislative proposal Epstein Files Transparency Act aims to unveil unclassified documents The Epstein Files Transparency Act seeks to make public all unclassified records related to Jeffrey Epstein. Republican Representative Thomas Massie, a co-sponsor of the bill, said up to 100 Republicans may support it. "The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON'T CARE! All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, 'Affordability'," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Investigation request Trump calls for investigation into Epstein-Clinton connections Trump has asked the US Attorney General and the FBI to investigate Epstein's ties with former President Bill Clinton as well as Clinton's Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, venture capitalist Reid Hoffman, and the bank JPMorgan Chase. Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. The request, ironically, comes after newly released emails raised questions about Trump's own relationship with Epstein. While Trump and Epstein were photographed together decades ago, the president has maintained that they fell out before Epstein's convictions.

Document release House Republicans release documents to counter Democratic narrative House Republicans recently released 20,000 files in response to what they called a Democratic effort to "cherry-pick" documents. The release was intended to counter allegations that Trump had connections with Epstein's abuse and trafficking of minors. House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested this vote would dispel any such allegations against Trump.