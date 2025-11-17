'Don't care...': Sheikh Hasina defiant ahead of big court verdict

Sheikh Hasina , the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has remained defiant ahead of a crucial court ruling on charges of crimes against humanity. The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is set to deliver its verdict on allegations linked to last year's anti-government protests on Monday. In an audio message to her supporters, Hasina dismissed the charges as false and blamed chief advisor Muhammad Yunus for the unrest.

Message 'It doesn't matter to me' "Let them announce whatever verdict they want. It doesn't matter to me. Allah gave me this life, and only he can end it. I will still serve my people," Hasina said in the audio message. She added that her supporters "will show this corrupt, militant, and murderer Yunus and his aides how Bangladesh can turn around; the people will do justice."

Trial details Hasina's trial and potential verdict broadcast Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Hasina, who is currently in Delhi. She and her co-accused, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, were tried in absentia after she rejected a Dhaka court summons. Parts of the verdict will be broadcast live on state-run BTV and streamed on ICT-BD's official Facebook page. Under ICT-BD law, Hasina can only appeal if arrested or if she surrenders within 30 days.

Regime criticism Hasina criticizes Yunus's interim regime, defends her government Hasina, however, has denied all charges against her. She has instead accused Yunus's interim regime of trying to "finish off" the Awami League, which has been banned and labeled a "terrorist organization." She said after her ouster, "The number of unemployed people is increasing. There is no income. There is no production.... Industries are closing down. Banks are being looted." She also defended her government against allegations of human rights abuses, highlighting their efforts in providing refuge to Rohingyas.

Security measures Dhaka on high alert ahead of verdict Meanwhile, Dhaka has turned into a fortress with heavy police presence and near-empty roads. The city witnessed sporadic arson and crude bomb attacks overnight. Unidentified assailants targeted a police station complex and detonated devices outside Yunus's advisory council member's residence. Armored carriers, water cannons, and riot-control units have been deployed at major junctions in preparation for potential unrest following the verdict announcement.