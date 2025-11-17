Trump backs 500% tariff plans on Russia's partners; India included

United States President Donald Trump has expressed his support for a new Senate bill that would impose tariffs of up to 500% on countries trading with Russia. The legislation, spearheaded by Senator Lindsey Graham, seeks to penalize nations buying Russian oil or gas and not supporting Ukraine adequately. Major energy importers like China and India are likely to be affected by these tariffs.

Legislative support Trump supports tough legislation against Russia trade partners Trump said, "They're passing legislation... the Republicans are putting in legislation... very tough sanctioning... on any country doing business with Russia. They may add Iran to that... I suggested it." Senate Majority Leader John Thune had previously expressed readiness to introduce the bill but did not specify a timeline. The move comes as Russia intensifies its offensive in Ukraine, targeting Pokrovsk and launching air strikes across the country.

Existing measures US already imposed tariffs on India for Russian oil purchases The US has already taken severe action against India over its Russian oil purchases. In August, Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% "Russian oil" surcharge on top of an existing reciprocal tariff, effectively doubling duties to 50%. This move was aimed at countries that "indirectly fund Russia's war machine." Since then, India has reportedly reduced its intake of Russian crude.

Tariff reduction Trump hints at possible tariff reduction for India In recent weeks, Trump has hinted at a possible reduction in tariffs for India. He said New Delhi had "significantly reduced" its intake of Russian oil. "We're working on a very good deal with India. The tariffs will come down very substantially. It will happen at some point," the president told reporters at the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the US ambassador to India last week.