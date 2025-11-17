'She'll probably receive death sentence': Hasina's son ahead of verdict

Sajeeb Wazed, the son and adviser of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , has warned that supporters of her Awami League would block the national election in February if a ban on the party remains in place. His statements come just before a Dhaka court is expected to convict Hasina in absentia for crimes against humanity during a crackdown on student-led protests in 2024. Wazed said, "They're going to convict her, and they'll probably sentence her to death."

Violence report UN report details violence in Bangladesh A United Nations report had estimated up to 1,400 deaths and thousands of injuries during anti-government protests from July 15 to August 5 last year. Most of the injuries were reportedly caused by security forces firing live ammunition. The violence was the worst since Bangladesh's independence in 1971. Hasina has been living in exile in New Delhi since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024.

Support assurance Wazed expresses confidence in India's support for Hasina While he expects a death penalty, Wazed said, "What can they do to my mother? My mother is safe in India. India is giving her full security." However, he also warned that protests could turn violent if the international community doesn't intervene. "Unless the international community does something, eventually there's probably going to be violence in Bangladesh before these elections, there's going to be confrontations," he said.

Rising tensions Political tensions rise in Bangladesh ahead of verdict Political violence has risen in Dhaka ahead of the verdict, with several crude bombs exploding and buses being torched. Police have arrested Awami League activists for alleged sabotage. Authorities have tightened security by deploying over 400 Border Guards and restricting public gatherings. Wazed said he and Hasina are in touch with party activists but not with the interim government or rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).