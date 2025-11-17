Jaffar Express targeted again; IED detonates on Balochistan railway track

The Jaffar Express, a train that has been targeted multiple times in recent months, narrowly escaped a bomb blast in Balochistan 's Nasirabad district on Sunday, Dawn reported. The incident occurred when unidentified assailants planted an explosive device on the railway track in the Shaheed Abdul Aziz Bullo area. The device detonated seconds after the train passed through Balochistan's Nasirabad district, police said. No casualties were reported, and the train continued its journey to Peshawar after reaching Jacobabad in Sindh.

Security response Investigation launched after Jaffar Express bomb attack Nasirabad Senior Superintendent of Police Ghulam Sarwar confirmed that police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. He said, "A search operation has also been launched to trace the elements involved in the bomb attack." Railway officials said a section of the track was damaged by the blast, halting traffic between Quetta and other regions. Operations had resumed only on Sunday after a four-day suspension over security concerns.

Previous incidents Jaffar Express faces multiple attacks in recent months Balochistan has seen a rise in attacks on transport infrastructure, including several targeting the Jaffar Express. On March 11, Balochistan Liberation Army terrorists attacked the Peshawar-bound train with 440 passengers on board. Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said all 33 attackers were killed in a clearance operation. The train has since been repeatedly targeted, with incidents including a June 18 derailment near Jacobabad and an August 7 near-miss explosion near Sibi.