45 Indian pilgrims killed in bus-tanker collision in Saudi

As many as 45 Indian pilgrims lost their lives in a bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia early on Monday. "There is only one survivor who is currently in the hospital," Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said. The bus was reportedly transporting Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Medina when it collided with a diesel tanker at Mufrihat around 1:30am IST. Most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the accident.

Victim profile Victims identified as Hyderabad residents, including women and children The victims of this unfortunate incident are believed to be residents of Hyderabad, Telangana. Among them were around 20 women and 11 children. The pilgrims had just completed their rituals in Mecca before heading toward Medina when the accident occurred. Local sources have reported 42 deaths in the incident, however, officials are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties and condition of survivors.

Government response Indian authorities alerted, relief efforts underway Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and is in touch with various authorities to gather confirmed information. He has contacted two travel agencies in Hyderabad linked to the pilgrims and shared their details with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Foreign Secretary. "I request the Union Government...especially EAM Dr S Jaishankar...to bring bodies back to India," Owaisi added.

Twitter Post Deeply shocked, says EAM Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia.



Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident.



Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 17, 2025