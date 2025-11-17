45 Indian pilgrims killed in bus-tanker collision in Saudi
As many as 45 Indian pilgrims lost their lives in a bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia early on Monday. "There is only one survivor who is currently in the hospital," Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said. The bus was reportedly transporting Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Medina when it collided with a diesel tanker at Mufrihat around 1:30am IST. Most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the accident.
Victims identified as Hyderabad residents, including women and children
The victims of this unfortunate incident are believed to be residents of Hyderabad, Telangana. Among them were around 20 women and 11 children. The pilgrims had just completed their rituals in Mecca before heading toward Medina when the accident occurred. Local sources have reported 42 deaths in the incident, however, officials are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties and condition of survivors.
Indian authorities alerted, relief efforts underway
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and is in touch with various authorities to gather confirmed information. He has contacted two travel agencies in Hyderabad linked to the pilgrims and shared their details with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Foreign Secretary. "I request the Union Government...especially EAM Dr S Jaishankar...to bring bodies back to India," Owaisi added.
Deeply shocked, says EAM
Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 17, 2025
Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident.
Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the…
Telangana Chief Minister orders relief efforts, sets up control room
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the accident. He has directed senior officials to coordinate with the Centre and Saudi Embassy for relief efforts. A control room has been set up at the Telangana Secretariat to monitor developments related to this incident. The CM's office said that if required, Telangana officials would go on-site to provide necessary relief efforts.