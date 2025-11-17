Bombs, arson attacks rock Bangladesh ahead of Sheikh Hasina's verdict

Bangladesh is on high alert after a series of explosions and unrest in Dhaka , ahead of the International Crimes Tribunal's (ICT) verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina . The tribunal will announce its decision on charges of crimes against humanity related to last year's military crackdown on a student-led uprising on Monday. If convicted, Hasina could face the death penalty.

Call to action Hasina's emotional address calls for continued protests In an emotional audio message on the Awami League's Facebook page, Hasina urged supporters to continue protests despite a government ban. She said, "There is nothing to be afraid of. I am alive. I will live. I will support the people of the country." The Awami League has called for a nationwide shutdown on Monday in protest against what they call a politically motivated trial.

Accusations made Hasina accuses interim government of persecution Hasina, who has been in exile in India since August 2024, has accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of orchestrating her ouster and persecuting Awami League party workers. She claimed activists were harassed, blocked from schools, attacked publicly, and denied basic freedoms. The former PM also alleged that Bangladesh was being "turned into a militant state" under Yunus's leadership.

Security measures Security forces on high alert nationwide The verdict will be partially aired live on state-run BTV and streamed on ICT-BD's official Facebook page. Under the ICT-BD law, Hasina can appeal only if she is arrested or surrenders within 30 days. Interim government adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the verdict "will be executed" regardless of its outcome. Security forces are on high alert nationwide, with Dhaka under unprecedented security lockdowns and a "shoot-at-sight" order issued against violent protesters.