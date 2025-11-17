Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for 'crimes against humanity'

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina , has been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). The three-member tribunal found Hasina guilty of "crimes against humanity" during last year's student-led protests that led to the fall of her Awami League government. It was "crystal clear" that she ordered to kill and eliminate the protesting students," the judges said. She was sentenced to death along with former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who was also absent during the sentencing.

Charges Former IGP turns state witness Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who testified before the tribunal after admitting his role, has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment. During the proceedings, descriptions of the audio, video, and other evidence presented to the tribunal were presented, as well as statements from victims and witnesses. Video evidence was also presented indicating how demonstrators were killed with gunshots in several locations, including Dhaka's Jatrabari, Rampura, Badda, Savar, Ashulia, and Rangpur.

Allegations detailed Charges against Hasina and aides The tribunal charged Hasina with five counts, including murder, attempted murder, torture, and other inhumane acts. A major allegation was that Hasina ordered the "extermination" of protesters. She also faced charges of inciting violence and ordering the use of lethal force against students during a mass uprising, which led to her ouster. She was found guilty on three counts. A United Nations rights office report estimated up to 1,400 deaths between July 15 and August 15 during the unrest.

Extradition plea Hasina's exile and extradition efforts Hasina, who is now 78 years old, has been living in exile in India since August 4, 2024. She fled Bangladesh amid escalating unrest and had ignored tribunal orders to stand trial for her alleged role in the crackdown on student-led protests. Her extradition has been sought by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, but India is yet to respond to these requests.