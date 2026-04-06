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Measles outbreak in Bangladesh: 130 children dead, emergency vaccination launched
The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on Sunday to immunize over 1.3 million children

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh: 130 children dead, emergency vaccination launched

By Snehil Singh
Apr 06, 2026
11:06 am
What's the story

Bangladesh is facing a major public health crisis as a suspected measles outbreak has killed at least 130 children in the last six weeks. The deaths include 113 suspected and 17 confirmed fatalities, according to the latest health data released on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported. In response to this alarming situation, authorities have launched an emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign targeting over 1.3 million children aged between six months and under five years.

Campaign details

Nationwide vaccination campaign launched

The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on Sunday and will cover 30 upazilas in 18 high-risk districts. The initiative is part of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) and aims to immunize over 1.3 million children aged six months to under five years across these regions. Health care workers have been deployed in Northern Bangladesh, which has been most affected by the outbreak, to reach vulnerable populations.

Outbreak escalation

Over 7,600 suspected measles cases reported

The measles outbreak in Bangladesh has intensified rapidly, with over 7,600 suspected cases reported nationwide since mid-March. Hundreds of new patients are being admitted to hospitals every day. Public health experts warn that measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases and can spread quickly in communities with low immunization coverage, especially among young children.

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Expert opinion

Health experts call for immediate action

Dr ANM Nuruzzaman, a public health specialist, emphasized the importance of the vaccination drive in preventing further loss of life. He said it is especially important in densely populated and underserved areas where access to healthcare is limited. The government has also urged parents and guardians to take their children to designated vaccination centers, stressing that timely immunization is key to stopping the outbreak.

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