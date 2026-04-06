Measles outbreak in Bangladesh: 130 children dead, emergency vaccination launched

Bangladesh is facing a major public health crisis as a suspected measles outbreak has killed at least 130 children in the last six weeks. The deaths include 113 suspected and 17 confirmed fatalities, according to the latest health data released on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported. In response to this alarming situation, authorities have launched an emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign targeting over 1.3 million children aged between six months and under five years.

Campaign details Nationwide vaccination campaign launched The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on Sunday and will cover 30 upazilas in 18 high-risk districts. The initiative is part of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) and aims to immunize over 1.3 million children aged six months to under five years across these regions. Health care workers have been deployed in Northern Bangladesh, which has been most affected by the outbreak, to reach vulnerable populations.

Outbreak escalation Over 7,600 suspected measles cases reported The measles outbreak in Bangladesh has intensified rapidly, with over 7,600 suspected cases reported nationwide since mid-March. Hundreds of new patients are being admitted to hospitals every day. Public health experts warn that measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases and can spread quickly in communities with low immunization coverage, especially among young children.

Advertisement