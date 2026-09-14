Bangladesh wants 'reset' in ties with India: Here's why
What's the story
Bangladesh has expressed its desire to "reset" relations with India and establish a new bilateral engagement based on mutual interests. The call for a reset comes from the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, who described past ties under deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina as "uncomfortable." He emphasized that Dhaka wants to move toward a new relationship with New Delhi through bilateral talks instead of multilateral forums.
Regional dynamics
Kobir calls for balanced approach to ties with India
Kobir also stressed that Bangladesh should not be overly focused on India, calling for a balanced approach to ties with New Delhi.
He said, "We have to get out of the India fascination. India is just another country, and Bangladesh wants good bilateral relations with it."
This statement comes after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was invited to attend the BRICS Summit in his capacity as BIMSTEC chair instead of personally.
Diplomatic agenda
On diplomatic front, PM Rahman to attend UNGA
On the diplomatic front, Kobir announced that Prime Minister Rahman will leave for New York on September 21 to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. He will remain there until September 26.
When asked about a possible meeting between Rahman and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UNGA, Kobir said such meetings are usually decided at short notice during major international events.