Bangladesh sets up 33,851 pandals for Durga Puja amid optimism

Durga Puja is getting a bigger spotlight in Bangladesh this year, with 33,851 pandals set up, 1,460 more than last year.

The Hindu community is feeling safer and more upbeat about the festival.

As Basudeb Dhar, president of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP), put it, we were not experiencing the same 'sense of fear' which had clouded their festivities the past two years.