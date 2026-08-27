Barrier lake on Tibet-Nepal border could breach within 72hrs: China
What's the story
A barrier lake near the China-Nepal border is at a high risk of breaching within three days, Chinese authorities warned on Thursday. The lake, formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal, has already overflowed with around two million cubic meters of water by Thursday morning. An additional three million cubic meters are expected to enter the lake over the next three days, raising the risk of a breach, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Disaster impact
Flash floods, mudslides along China-Nepal border
China's Ministry of Water Resources said it was closely monitoring the lake's developments and conducting flood simulations to prepare for a possible breach and provide support for emergency rescue efforts.
The warning comes after devastating flash floods and mudslides along the China-Nepal border have left over 300 dead on both sides and over 1,300 missing.
Casualty figures
Over 800 people missing in Nepal
In Nepal, police have reported at least 270 deaths and 826 people missing.
The National Tourism Board said 517 foreigners are among those missing, including tourists and pilgrims.
India has the highest number of foreign nationals missing, with 288 people unaccounted for. Other countries with missing nationals include the United States (65), Malaysia (51), Ukraine (53), Australia (35), and Britain (33).
Tibetan toll
Difficult terrain hampers rescue efforts
In China, state media reported three deaths and 558 people missing in Gyirong County, Tibet. This includes 260 foreign nationals.
China's foreign ministry also confirmed nearly 100 Chinese citizens are missing on the Nepalese side.
Fire and rescue teams from Beijing and Chengdu have been mobilized to assist local police and armed forces in relief operations.