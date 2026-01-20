'Burn house now...': France mocks US over Greenland takeover logic

France has issued a scathing response to the United States 's plans to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark . The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to mock US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's justification for the move. The ministry drew parallels between Bessent's reasoning and absurd scenarios. "If there were a fire someday, firefighters would intervene — so better burn the house now," one of the scenarios stated.

Controversial defense US defends Greenland takeover amid global criticism Bessent had defended President Donald Trump's Greenland policy by arguing that the US couldn't "outsource" its security. He warned that a future conflict in the Arctic would drag Washington in. "And so better now, peace through strength," he said, adding that while "Europeans project weakness," the United States "projects strength." This statement came after Trump threatened tariffs on goods from several European countries, including Denmark and France.

Twitter Post Post by Official response account of the French MFA “If there were a fire someday, firefighters would intervene — so better burn the house now.”



“If a shark might attack someday, intervention would follow — so better eat the lifeguard now.”



“If there were a crash someday, damage would occur — so better ram the car now.” https://t.co/gXBEAONzPq — French Response (@FrenchResponse) January 18, 2026

Economic repercussions France warns US over Greenland takeover French Finance Minister Roland Lescure warned that a US takeover of Greenland would jeopardize trade ties with the European Union (EU). He emphasized that Greenland is an autonomous part of Denmark, which is part of the EU, although Greenland itself is not an EU member. Despite tensions, Lescure stressed the need for cooperation on shared priorities like reducing dependence on China for rare earth minerals.

