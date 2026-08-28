Nepal meteorology department received information 16mins after flood crossed border 

Nepal News reported that it was only 16 minutes after the flood crossed the border that the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology received information from the Rasuwa District Administration Office, routed through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Early warning SMS were sent to riverbank communities soon after, but by then, the flood had already started its destructive journey across upper Rasuwa.

Sauharda Joshi, a hydrologist at the department, said timely information could have significantly reduced casualties.