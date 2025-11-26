Billionaire Richard Branson's wife dies at 80

Joan Templeman, the wife of British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has passed away at 80. The Virgin Group founder announced her death on social media , saying he was "heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away." The couple tied the knot in 1989 and had three children: Holly, Sam, and Sarah Clare, who tragically died shortly after birth in 1979.

Emotional message Branson's heartfelt tribute to his late wife Branson, who founded Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Galactic, and Virgin Orbit, wrote a heartfelt tribute to his late wife. He said she was "the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for." "She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x."

Love story Branson and Templeman's love story Branson met Templeman in 1976 when he first spotted her at a bric-a-brac shop in London's Westbourne Grove near his Virgin Records Studio. He wrote about their first encounter in a 2020 blog post, saying she worked at an antique shop selling old signs and advertisements. "I hovered uncertainly outside the shop, then built up the courage to walk in... Over the next few weeks, my visits to Joan amassed me an impressive collection of old hand-painted tin signs."