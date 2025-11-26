Billionaire Richard Branson's wife dies at 80
What's the story
Joan Templeman, the wife of British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has passed away at 80. The Virgin Group founder announced her death on social media, saying he was "heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away." The couple tied the knot in 1989 and had three children: Holly, Sam, and Sarah Clare, who tragically died shortly after birth in 1979.
Emotional message
Branson's heartfelt tribute to his late wife
Branson, who founded Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Galactic, and Virgin Orbit, wrote a heartfelt tribute to his late wife. He said she was "the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for." "She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x."
Love story
Branson and Templeman's love story
Branson met Templeman in 1976 when he first spotted her at a bric-a-brac shop in London's Westbourne Grove near his Virgin Records Studio. He wrote about their first encounter in a 2020 blog post, saying she worked at an antique shop selling old signs and advertisements. "I hovered uncertainly outside the shop, then built up the courage to walk in... Over the next few weeks, my visits to Joan amassed me an impressive collection of old hand-painted tin signs."
Privacy maintained
Templeman remained private despite Branson's global fame
Despite Branson's global fame, Templeman remained private and avoided the spotlight throughout their decades together. In another blog post, she was described by her husband as a "very private person" who had "always stood by me mentally, emotionally and spiritually." Their son Sam wrote on Instagram that his mother was "the kindest, most loving, warm and abundantly generous woman to walk this Earth." May she rest in peace.