'Blowing up everything': Trump to Iran if it misses deadline 

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to blow up the entire Iran unless a peace deal is reached with Washington before his new Tuesday deadline. The threat, which includes attacking civilian infrastructure, has raised fears of potential war crimes. In a series of interviews, Trump said if no peace deal is reached in 48 hours, "we're blowing up the entire country."

Threat details Trump threatens to blow up Iran He claimed Iran has been "decimated" and dismissed concerns over civilian casualties. "They are living in fear," he said. Trump also threatened to destroy infrastructure vital to Iranian civilians if no deal is reached with their leaders. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***kin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell," Trump also wrote on Truth Social.

Warning Talks for 45-day ceasefire underway The warning comes as the United States, Iran, and regional mediators hold talks over a possible 45-day ceasefire. The move could pave the way for a permanent resolution to the ongoing conflict. However, sources told Axios that the chances of reaching a partial agreement in the next two days are slim. Trump's previous 10-day deadline to Iran was expected to expire Monday evening. But on Sunday, he extended the deadline to Tuesday at 8:00pm.

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Legal concerns International law experts warn of potential violations Erika Guevara Rosas of Amnesty International said intentionally attacking civilian infrastructure is generally prohibited under international law. Sarah Yager of Human Rights Watch warned crippling Iran's power plants would cut electricity to vital services. Over 100 US international law experts have also raised concerns about potential violations of human rights and humanitarian law due to Trump's statements and actions.

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War crime fears Humanitarian law defines civilian objects The experts' letter also highlighted Trump's previous comments about conducting strikes "just for fun." They expressed concern over strikes hitting schools and health facilities, such as an attack on a Tehran school that killed over 160 children and teachers. International humanitarian law defines civilian objects as non-military objectives whose destruction offers no clear military advantage.