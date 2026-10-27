Germany: BMW mows down people, many injured
By Snehil Singh
Oct 27, 2026 01:10 pm
What's the story
A BMW car was deliberately driven into a crowd in Neustadt am Rübenberge, northern Germany, just before midnight on Monday. The incident left four to five people with injuries of varying severity, Reuters reported. A police spokesperson was quoted as confirming the details on Tuesday, adding that initial information suggests those involved were known to each other.
Rapid response
Police patrol was conducting a routine traffic check
A police patrol was conducting a routine traffic check when they intervened. Their response was quick, preventing further harm to the crowd.
Officers reportedly fired shots at it during the incident.
The occupants of the BMW in question fled from the scene and are currently at large, according to reports.