Brazil's President Lula cuts taxes, grants 30 day gasoline exemption

Just weeks ahead of Brazil's presidential runoff, President Lula has cut taxes and rolled out new fuel subsidies to keep prices down.

Gasoline imports and sales are now subject to federal tax exemptions for 30 days, with the possibility of an extension, a move clearly timed as he faces off against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro on October 25, 2026.

For context, Bolsonaro led the first round by two million votes.