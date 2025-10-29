Brigitte Macron suffering from 'deep anxiety' over claims she's man

Brigitte Macron, the French First Lady, is suffering from "deep anxiety" due to false claims about her gender, her daughter Tiphaine Auziere testified in a Paris court. The court is hearing a case against 10 people accused of online harassment for spreading "malicious comments" about Brigitte's gender and sexuality. In court, Auziere said her mother now worries about what she wears and how she stands, as images of her are often distorted online.

Family impact Brigitte's grandchildren hear these allegations: Auziere Auziere, who is Brigitte's youngest child from her first marriage to Andre-Louis Auziere, said the harassment has also impacted their family. She said Brigitte is devastated that her grandchildren hear these allegations and doesn't know how to stop them. "There isn't a single week when she isn't harassed; not one person in her personal or professional life fails to bring up these allegations," Auzière said.

Tweets What prosecutor said According to Auzière, Brigitte Macron's mental health has deteriorated as a result of cyberbullying, and this "deterioration" is backed by medical examinations. "She reads the tweets that are shown to her, but she no longer wants to," Auzière added. Initial investigations revealed many claims about Brigitte's gender and sexuality, as well as a description of the age gap between her and the president as "pedophilia," according to the prosecutor.

Trial details Defendants could face up to 2 years in prison The case stems from a legal complaint filed by Brigitte's lawyer in August 2024 over cyberbullying. This led to two waves of arrests in February and March 2025. The defendants, aged between 41 and 60, include an elected official, a gallery owner, an IT specialist, a teacher, a property manager and a business owner. If convicted, they could face up to two years in prison.