Climate change is not Bill Gates's top priority anymore

In a shift from his previous emphasis, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has suggested that while efforts to combat climate change should continue, there should be an increased focus on preventing disease and hunger. In an essay published yesterday, Gates emphasized that although climate change is a serious issue, it shall not end humanity.

Investment critique Past investments in climate change deemed 'expensive and questionable' Gates also criticized past investments in climate change, calling them expensive and questionable. He said these resources could have been better spent on more pressing issues like disease and hunger. The billionaire acknowledged that while climate change has serious consequences, especially for the poorest countries, efforts should be balanced with addressing other urgent global challenges.

Summit stance Gates slams Trump's cuts to USAID Gates's essay comes just before the COP30 summit, which will focus on climate change. The billionaire said he still supports efforts to achieve zero carbon emissions but believes that other issues deserve more immediate attention. He also slammed US President Donald Trump's cuts to USAID, which provided $8 billion annually for food and medicine in foreign countries.

Criticism Gates's new priorities criticized Gates's new position has drawn criticism from some quarters. Critics argue that many of the issues he now prioritizes are a direct result of climate change. Jennifer Francis, senior scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center, said while humans are resilient to billion-dollar disasters becoming more frequent and devastating, investments should continue to focus on reducing emissions while also addressing health and hunger issues.