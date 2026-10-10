Bronx driver tried to beat light, kills 1, injures 9
World
A serious crash in the Bronx on October 10 left one woman dead and nine people injured.
It happened when a driver tried to beat a traffic light, sped through a busy intersection, and hit four women in the crosswalk.
Emergency medical crews treated nine people after the crash, but sadly, one of the women did not make it.
All victims women 50 to 60
The victims were all women between 50 and 60 years old; two are still in critical condition while another is expected to recover.
The driver admitted he was trying to make the light and ended up causing several collisions.
Police are now investigating exactly what happened and why.