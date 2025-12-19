The suspect in the Brown University shooting has allegedly committed suicide, authorities said. The man was found dead at a storage facility on Thursday. He is also suspected of killing a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor at his Boston-area home, per AP. The US Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire issued a press release stating that the gunman and the MIT professor's killer were the same person. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente.

Identity revealed Suspect identified as Claudio Neves Valente, 48 Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Valente was found dead with a bag and two firearms. Investigators also discovered that he studied at Libson with the murdered MIT nuclear science professor Nuno Lourerio, 47. The professor was killed on Monday in his $1.4 million townhouse in Brookline, Massachusetts. Valente had entered the Rhode Island Ivy League University's Barus & Holley building and opened fire inside a lecture hall, killing two students.

Investigation progress Suspect's capture aided by tip-off from public A key tip-off from a member of the public helped authorities track down Valente. The individual approached two Providence police officers after a photo of the suspect was made public. This information led to the discovery of a vehicle linked to Neves Valente, which had different license plates in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

University connection Brown University confirms suspect's former enrollment Brown University President Christina Paxson confirmed that Valente was a graduate student in physics from fall 2000 to spring 2001. He took a leave of absence in April 2001 and formally withdrew in 2003. The manhunt for the gunman began again on Monday morning after the state's attorney general revealed that a person of interest detained on Sunday had been released, a situation that Providence Mayor Brett Smiley acknowledged would "likely cause fresh anxiety for our community."