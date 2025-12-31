Canada could have 1M undocumented Indian immigrants by mid-2026: Report

Canada could be facing an unprecedented surge in undocumented immigrants, with Indians making up a significant portion. By the end of 2025, around 1,053,000 work permits had expired. Another 927,000 permits will expire in 2026, according to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. The data was revealed by Mississauga-based immigration consultant Kanwar Sierah and reported by the Hindustan Times.

Policy impact Canada's immigration policies face criticism amid permit expirations When these work permits expire, their holders lose their status and must live illegally in the nation until they can transition to another visa or achieve permanent residency. But these pathways have shrunk as the Canadian government continues the process of reducing immigration, notably in non-permanent categories, which include international students and temporary workers. These changes aim to address rising asylum claims and have made it harder for immigrants to transition from work permits to permanent residency or other visas.

Permit expirations Record number of work permits set to expire The first quarter of 2026 will see a record high of nearly 315,000 work permits expiring. This has created a "bottleneck" in Canada's immigration system, Sierah noted. In the last quarter of 2025, that figure was 291,000. He estimates there could be at least two million undocumented immigrants by mid-2026, with Indians making up half this number.