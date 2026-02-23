Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit India this week 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will embark on a three-nation Indo-Pacific tour from February 26 to March 7, 2026. The tour includes visits to India, Australia, and Japan . The main aim of the trip is to strengthen trade, investment, and strategic ties between Canada and these countries. "Through these visits to three of Canada 's strongest Indo-Pacific partners, the Prime Minister will deepen regional ties that are critical to our security and prosperity," his office said.

Bilateral talks Carney, Modi likely to discuss defense and trade Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions between Carney and Modi will center on "elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship." The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, energy, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, along with defense. The Canadian PM will also meet business leaders in India during his visit to explore investment opportunities in Canada and promote new partnerships between companies of both nations.

Australian agenda Carney's visit to Australia After India, Carney will head to Sydney and Canberra in Australia. There he will meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with discussions likely to focus on defense and maritime security cooperation, critical minerals trade, and advanced technologies, including AI. The Canadian leader is also scheduled to address both Houses of Australia's Parliament, a first for a Canadian prime minister in nearly two decades.

