Changsha woman bought 196 parking spots for $2 million, faced lawsuit
World
A woman in Changsha, China, made a bold move back in 2018: she bought 196 parking spots for $2 million when hardly anyone wanted them.
Fast forward a few years, and as the neighborhood got busier, she started renting them out for double the original rate and later listed some for sale at a significant markup.
Her strategy paid off big time, though it landed her in court after residents accused her of monopolizing the parking.
Court rules Changsha parking purchase legal
In February 2024, the court ruled in her favor, saying she was free to buy as many spaces as she wanted, especially since others had the same chance but passed it up.
Despite pushback from locals, her investment was totally legal and led to higher rental income as demand soared.