China issues guidelines to monitor AI, hold reckless investors accountable
World
China just dropped fresh guidelines to keep advanced tech, especially AI, in check.
The new rules focus on monitoring these technologies, sending out risk alerts, and making sure anyone causing big financial losses through reckless investments is held responsible.
China seeks safe low-altitude economy growth
These guidelines are part of a bigger push to manage AI and a wide range of other frontier technologies.
China is also looking to safely grow its low-altitude economy, which means more drones and air taxis in the skies, with safety measures in place.