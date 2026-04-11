China preparing new air defense shipment to Iran: Report

United States intelligence reports suggest that China is preparing to send new air defense systems to Iran in the coming weeks. This development comes despite China's role in brokering a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US, according to an exclusive report by CNN. The planned shipment reportedly includes shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, known as MANPADs, which have posed a threat to low-flying US military aircraft during the five-week conflict.

Covert operations China denies US allegations of weapon supplies The report quoted sources as saying that China is trying to route these shipments through third countries in a bid to disguise their origin. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denied the allegations, calling them "untrue." The spokesperson said, "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict," and urged the US not to make baseless allegations or engage in sensationalism.

Neutral position China's neutral position amid Iran-US conflict China has been trying to maintain a neutral position in the Iran-US conflict while continuing its economic ties with both nations. However, it has been accused of selling dual-use technology to Iran, which helps them build weapons and improve navigation systems. Nevertheless, direct weapon transfers would be a new level of support from China, marking an escalation since the US-Israel military campaign began in February.

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