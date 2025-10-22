China's secret stealth drone spotted flying for first time

The GJ-X drone has an estimated wingspan of some 42 meters, making it a rare breed among stealthy unmanned aircraft. This size is comparable to that of the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, an American stealth strategic bomber with a wingspan of 40-42 meters. The B-21 is still in development but will be able to carry both conventional and nuclear payloads.

Uncertain role

Unmanned stealth bomber or large unmanned combat air vehicle?

The exact purpose of the new Chinese drone is still not clear. Some military observers have speculated that it could be a very large unmanned combat air vehicle designed for kinetic operations. Others have suggested it might be an unmanned stealth bomber. The ambiguity surrounding its role only adds to the intrigue of this latest addition to China's military arsenal.