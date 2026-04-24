'Clock is ticking': Trump warns Iran, rules out nuclear strike

United States President Donald Trump has ruled out the use of nuclear weapons in the ongoing conflict with Iran . Speaking at the White House , Trump said American conventional strikes had already caused heavy damage to Iran. He warned Tehran that "the clock is ticking" on a deal as a third US carrier, the USS George HW Bush, entered the region.

Conventional strategy 'Why would I use a nuclear weapon?': Trump Trump emphasized that there was no need for nuclear weapons, saying Iran had already been "decimated" through conventional means. He said, "Why would I use a nuclear weapon? We've totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it." The US president also stressed that such weapons should never be used by anyone. He said, "A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody."

Diplomatic stance Trump focused on long-term deal with Iran On the diplomatic front, Trump said he is focused on a durable, long-term deal with Iran instead of a quick resolution. He noted that while Iran may have tried to rebuild its military during a recent ceasefire, any recovery could be quickly undone. According to him, Iran's naval forces, air force, and air defense systems have been largely destroyed.

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Military deployment Third US aircraft carrier enters the region The USS George HW Bush is the latest entrant in the area of operations under US Central Command. The carrier is now in the Indian Ocean, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea and USS Gerald R Ford in the Red Sea. The Bush had departed from Norfolk, Virginia, taking an unusual southern route around the Horn of Africa to reach the Middle East.

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