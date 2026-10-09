Co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami accused of 9/11-inspired Ben Gurion terminal plot
World
A Flydubai co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, has been accused of planning to crash a passenger flight into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.
Authorities say he was inspired by the September 11 attacks and even chose his aviation career with this plan in mind.
His goal was to cause mass casualties by targeting the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport.
Captain and passengers stop Dubai-to-Tel-Aviv hijack
Al-Hammami tried to hijack a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight for his suicide mission, but the captain and passengers managed to stop him before he could take control.