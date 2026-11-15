Miami: Cargo plane collides with passenger jet at airport
What's the story
A collision occurred between a UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines passenger jet at Miami International Airport (MIA) on Saturday night. The incident took place around 9:15pm local time when an arriving aircraft and a departing one collided at the intersection of two taxiways. No injuries were reported in the accident; however, two people were treated on-site for minor injuries by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Operational impact
Collision occurred after FAA imposed nationwide ground stop
The collision occurred as MIA was still recovering from a rare nationwide ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday.
The FAA's action followed problems due to aging air traffic control technology, which caused inconsistencies in radar and communications systems.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had warned that flight operations would take time to normalize as airlines repositioned aircraft and crews.
Flight details
Details of UPS and Copa Airlines aircraft
The UPS Flight 358, a Boeing 767, was scheduled to fly from Miami to Bogota, Colombia.
On the other hand, the Copa Airlines Flight 427, a Boeing 737, was arriving from Panama City, Panama.
The collision has not affected airport operations, as flights are being directed to other taxiways, the communications director at MIA said in a statement to CBS News Miami.