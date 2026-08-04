US general slams Pakistan, Qatar for Iran mediation bias
What's the story
Retired United States General Jack Keane has slammed Pakistan and Qatar for their alleged bias in mediating talks between Washington and Tehran. He claimed these nations are "compromised" as they favor Iran over the US. Speaking to Fox News, Keane said this is well-known among Middle Eastern intelligence services and players.
Mediator criticism
Keane questions Pakistan and Qatar's role as intermediaries
Keane's criticism comes after US President Donald Trump opted for diplomatic engagement with Iran instead of a military strike.
He questioned the efficacy of using Pakistan and Qatar as intermediaries, arguing that their close ties with Iran could mislead Washington about Tehran's true intentions.
"This is historical; this is not new. And yet they're the mediators," he said, referring to their alleged bias.
Saudi criticism
Keane accuses Saudi Arabia of dissuading US from military action
Keane also took aim at Saudi Arabia, accusing it of dissuading the US from military action against Iran.
He alleged Riyadh refused to allow US access to its airbases and airspace during discussions on possible operations.
Instead, he said, the kingdom pushed for diplomatic negotiations while expecting Washington and Israel to confront Iranian aggression.
Policy debate
No response from Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia on Keane's remarks
"The Saudis are not willing to sacrifice to rid the Middle East region of Iran's aggression. That's the absolute fact that we're seeing playing out here," Keane said.
Keane's remarks have not been publicly addressed by either Pakistan, Qatar, or Saudi Arabia.
His statements come as debate continues in US policy and defense circles over how to best handle Iran.
The divide is between those who advocate diplomacy and those who favor stronger military action.