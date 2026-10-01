David Barraclough given life in prison for murdering wife Carolann

Barraclough told Carolann's family she was hospitalized and wouldn't let her kids near the room where he'd hidden her.

He also deleted data from her phone and withdrew money from their joint account.

The case turned when Carolann's eldest daughter provided crucial evidence in the case, something prosecutors praised her for.

In the end, his self-defense claim, which didn't match evidence, sealed his fate: life behind bars with a minimum of 22 years and one month.