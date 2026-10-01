David Barraclough given life in prison for murdering wife Carolann
World
David Barraclough has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering his wife, Carolann, in February 2026.
He hid her body in a freezer and kept up the act for two weeks, sending fake texts from her phone to family and friends, and even joining Tinder just days later.
Carolann's eldest daughter provided crucial evidence
Barraclough told Carolann's family she was hospitalized and wouldn't let her kids near the room where he'd hidden her.
He also deleted data from her phone and withdrew money from their joint account.
The case turned when Carolann's eldest daughter provided crucial evidence in the case, something prosecutors praised her for.
In the end, his self-defense claim, which didn't match evidence, sealed his fate: life behind bars with a minimum of 22 years and one month.