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Home / News / World News / Drone strike on beach kills 7, including children
Drone strike on beach kills 7, including children
Three children were among the dead

Drone strike on beach kills 7, including children

By Snehil Singh
Aug 04, 2026
03:02 pm
What's the story

A drone strike on a busy beach in southern Russia has left seven people dead and 40 injured, the BBC reported. The incident took place near Arkhipo-Osipovka on the Black Sea coast, a popular tourist destination. Among the dead were three children. The governor of Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilians in this attack.

Eyewitness reports

Eyewitness accounts and speculations

Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunfire before the explosion, indicating possible air defense efforts to intercept the drone.

Tourists at the beach were caught off guard as no warning sirens went off before the attack.

Some Ukrainian Telegram channels suggested electronic warfare might have jammed the drone's signal, causing it to crash on the beach.

Escalating tensions

Ukraine's long-range strikes into Russia

Ukraine has been increasingly successful in carrying out long-range strikes deep into Russia, targeting energy infrastructure and warehouses.

These attacks have sometimes resulted in civilian casualties. Recently, a warehouse near St. Petersburg was hit by drones.

On the other hand, Russia has also targeted residential areas since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

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Diplomatic tensions

Responses from Zelensky, Russia's Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Russia's actions, accusing it of prolonging the war and inflicting damage on human life.

He said Ukraine wants peace and hopes diplomatic pressure will force Moscow to negotiate.

After the drone strike, Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of terrorism and blamed Western nations for enabling such attacks.

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