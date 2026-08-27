Death toll in Nepal flash flood rises to 270 

Nepal police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle told Reuters the death toll was expected to keep rising.

"This will go up, as we...resumed the search and more bodies are expected to be recovered."

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that 826 people are missing in the country, including almost 600 foreign nationals.

In Tibet, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported that Gyirong county had 558 people missing, including 260 foreigners.

As of Thursday morning, three deaths were confirmed in Tibet.