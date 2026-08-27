Death toll in Nepal flash flood rises to 270
What's the story
The death toll from flash floods along the border between Nepal and Tibet has risen to 270. Nearly 1,400 also remain missing. The flash flood struck the region on Wednesday when a glacial collapse triggered a flood in the Lhende Khola river, a tributary of the Bhotekoshi River. The flood swept away entire villages on popular trekking and pilgrimage routes between Kathmandu and Lhasa.
Missing persons
Over 800 people missing in Nepal
Nepal police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle told Reuters the death toll was expected to keep rising.
"This will go up, as we...resumed the search and more bodies are expected to be recovered."
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that 826 people are missing in the country, including almost 600 foreign nationals.
In Tibet, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported that Gyirong county had 558 people missing, including 260 foreigners.
As of Thursday morning, three deaths were confirmed in Tibet.
Tourist casualties
Foreign nationals among those missing
Among those missing in Nepal are a large number of foreign tourists.
India's Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable, including 73 who were working on the Trishuli One Power Project.
Other nationalities include 47 Americans, 34 Australians, 33 Britons and 24 Canadians.
China's foreign ministry has also said nearly 100 Chinese nationals are missing from the region.
Environmental impact
Climate change linked to glacial instability
Climate scientists have noted that this disaster fits a broader pattern of increasing glacial instability due to climate change.
A Kathmandu-based study found glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya are melting faster, with ice loss roughly doubling since 2000.
A similar flood in the same river system last year killed nine people.