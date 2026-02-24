Decade's fiercest winter storm paralyzes US Northeast, grounding 5,600 flights
A massive snowstorm has hit the northeastern United States, affecting millions from Maryland to Maine. The storm is being called the strongest in a decade by meteorologists, the Associated Press reported. It has dumped over two feet (60cm) of snow in some areas, breaking accumulation records and paralyzing transit systems. The National Weather Service (NWS) described it as a "classic bomb cyclone/nor'easter off the Northeast coast."
Disruptions
Public transit and flight disruptions
The storm has led to the cancellation of over 5,600 flights in and out of the US on Monday, with another 2,000 flights grounded for Tuesday. Most cancellations were at airports in New York, New Jersey, and Boston. Public transit was also disrupted in some areas due to strong winds and heavy snow. Meanwhile, on-demand delivery platform DoorDash reportedly suspended deliveries in New York City overnight into Monday.
Closures
Schools closed in major cities
Schools across major cities like New York City and Boston were closed on Monday. Philadelphia switched to online learning as a precaution. Several states also declared emergencies due to the storm's impact. The extreme weather even forced the United Nations to postpone a Security Council meeting. The storm created a "Goldilocks situation" for wet, heavy snow: temperatures were just right for snowfall, allowing enough moisture in the air, explained Owen Shieh, meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.
Widespread effects
Record snowfall and wind gusts
The storm has also impacted Rhode Island's TF Green International Airport, which temporarily suspended operations after receiving 32.8 inches (83.3cm) of snow. Central Park in New York City recorded 19 inches (48.2 cm) of snow, while Warwick, Rhode Island, received over three feet (91cm). Nantucket recorded the highest wind gust at 134km/h (133 kph), with hurricane-force gusts seen all over Cape Cod.
Twitter Post
Satellite imagery of storm
Epic satellite imagery of the historic blizzard and bomb cyclone Nor’easter slamming the Northeast.— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) February 23, 2026
Up to 27.5 inches of snow has fallen on Long Island, with wind gusts as high as 83 mph reported on Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/AYv92NN2yE
Outages
Power outages and transportation updates
The storm has also caused power outages for over 450,000 utility customers across the US. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said most subway lines were operational after earlier delays, although Staten Island's rail service remained suspended. Commuter rail service to suburbs was expected to resume limited service ahead of Tuesday's morning commute, according to the authority.
Mayor's message
Reopening of schools in New York City
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani advised students to "stay cozy" as schools are set to reopen on Tuesday. However, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella suggested keeping schools closed due to impassable roads and blocked sidewalks. The teacher's union, the United Federation of Teachers, urged caution for members deciding on work attendance amid these conditions.