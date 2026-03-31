Delhi-bound Iranian flight struck in US attack at Mashhad airport
What's the story
A United States airstrike reportedly hit a Mahan Air aircraft at Mashhad International Airport in Iran. The strike allegedly disrupted a humanitarian mission to New Delhi, which was carrying medicines and medical supplies. Iranian sources reported the incident, saying it directly impacted the aircraft and stalled its planned journey to India.
Official response
Iran calls incident 'war crime'
Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation has condemned the incident as a "war crime" and a violation of international law. The organization stressed that targeting a civilian aircraft engaged in humanitarian work violates international aviation and humanitarian norms. It invoked the Chicago Convention of 1944 and the Montreal Convention of 1971, which classify acts endangering civilian aircraft as international offenses.
Investigation request
Iran demands international investigation
The Civil Aviation Organisation also cited Article 52 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, prohibiting attacks on civilian objects. It has called for an urgent international investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible. The organization stressed the need to prevent similar threats to civil aviation in the future.
Twitter Post
Statement shared by Iran's Embassy in India
Civil Aviation Organization of Iran: The attack on an Iranian aircraft carrying medicines and medical equipment constitutes a war crime and a clear violation of international law.— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 30, 2026
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the…
Airline scrutiny
US sanctions on Mahan Air
Mahan Air, one of Iran's largest private carriers, has been under US sanctions for several years. Washington accuses the airline of having links with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and transporting personnel and equipment related to regional conflicts. However, Tehran has consistently denied these allegations. Even as the situation continues to evolve, details remain unclear and unverified.