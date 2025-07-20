Delta flight returns to LAX after left engine catches fire
A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday. The incident occurred shortly after take-off when the left engine of the Boeing 767-400 (Flight DL446, registration N836MH) reportedly caught fire. Despite the alarming situation, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew members.
Crew declared emergency, prepared to return to LAX
The flight crew immediately declared an emergency and prepared to return to LAX. Air Traffic Control (ATC) assisted in guiding the aircraft back and notifying ground emergency services. According to Flightradar24 data, DL446 initially ascended over the Pacific Ocean before turning back inland over Downey and Paramount areas. This maneuver gave the crew enough time to complete necessary checklists for a safe landing.
Cause of engine fire still unknown
A Delta Air Lines spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying, "Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft's left engine." The cause of the engine fire is still unknown and is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The aircraft involved in this incident was nearly 25 years old and had two General Electric CF6 engines.
Another incident involving Delta Air Lines
This is not the first time Delta has faced such an issue this year. In April, another Delta aircraft caught fire at Orlando International Airport while preparing to depart for Atlanta. The aircraft involved in that incident was an Airbus A330 with 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots on board. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that case either.