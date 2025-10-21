Demolition begins in part of White House for Trump's ballroom

Construction has begun on a new ballroom at the White House . The announcement on the construction came in a social media post by President Donald Trump , who said, "Ground has been broken." The project, which is privately funded by unnamed donors, has already seen parts of the East Wing demolished. The covered entryway and windows have been removed to make way for this "much-needed" addition.

Project details What we know about the new ballroom Talking about the new construction in July, Trump said, "It won't interfere with the current building. It won't be. It'll be near it but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of." The project is being led by Clark Construction, with McCrery Architects designing it. The Secret Service will also be involved in providing "security enhancements and modifications" for this renovation.

Reason Unable to host major functions: White House In July, the White House said it was unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance. The ballroom will be a "much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people—a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House."

Controversy and history Concerns raised over major changes to historic building While the White House is overseen by the National Park Service (NPS), renovations are usually carried out at the president's discretion. Speaking to BBC, former NPS chief historian Robert K Sutton said there is always public concern over such changes. "There has been controversy with anything going on related to the White House pretty much since it was built," he said, adding, "We just don't know what's happening, and I think that's very inappropriate."