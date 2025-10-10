'No new air-to-air missiles for Pakistan': US refutes reports 

The United States has denied media reports that it is supplying new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan under a modified defense contract. The clarification was issued after the contract modification was misinterpreted as a new missile sale. The US Embassy in India said the contract only covers sustainment and spare parts for existing weapons, not upgrades or new deliveries.

Embassy statement US embassy in India issued statement In a statement, the embassy said, "On September 30, 2025, the Department of War released a list of standard contract announcements, which referred to an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan." "The administration would like to emphasize that...no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan. The sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities."

Contract details Contract covers sustainment support for several countries The official statement stated that Raytheon Co. received a $41 million modification to an existing AMRAAM production contract, bringing the total value to more than $2.5 billion. The contract includes foreign military sales to several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Turkey, and Pakistan. The contract is expected to be completed by May 2030.