Ahead of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement, United States President Donald Trump called his predecessor Barack Obama 's win undeserving, as he did "nothing" and only "destroyed our country." Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "He got it for doing nothing. Obama got a prize—he didn't even know what—he got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing." The Norwegian Nobel Committee had awarded Obama the prize for his efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation.

Peace claims Trump takes credit for ending '8 wars' Trump also took credit for brokering peace in Gaza and ending "eight wars." He said he wasn't seeking awards for his efforts but was frustrated that Obama got the Nobel just months into his presidency. "I've stopped eight wars, so that's never happened before - but they'll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn't do it for that, I did it because I saved a lot of lives," he added.

Prize announcement Nobel Peace Prize to be announced in Oslo The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 5:00am EST in Oslo. Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has actively lobbied the Peace Research Institute Oslo, which advises on Nobel selections. Nina Graeger, director of the institute, acknowledged Trump's role in negotiating a truce in Gaza but said it's too early to determine if it will lead to lasting peace.