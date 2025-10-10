Modi speaks to 'friends' Trump, Netanyahu after Gaza peace deal 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. The broad plan aims to establish a truce between Israel and Hamas , addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza. In his message on X, Modi said that he "spoke to my friend, President Trump, and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations."

Diplomatic engagement PM Modi spoke to Netanyahu He said they agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks. PM Modi also spoke to PM Netanyahu, who thanked him for his support. Per the Times of Israel, Netanyahu halted the security cabinet meeting that was discussing a ceasefire and hostage release agreement under Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan to talk to Modi. "Called my friend Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made...We welcome the agreement...Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere."

Peace agreement Peace plan announced ahead of Hamas attack anniversary The peace plan, brokered by the United States, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar, was announced around the second anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel. The first phase of Trump's 20-point peace framework includes a hostage release and withdrawal of Israeli forces to a predetermined line. Hamas is expected to release all living Israeli hostages in Gaza starting Monday. Around 48 Israeli hostages are believed to still be held captive in Gaza.