Philippines, Indonesia issue tsunami warnings after 7.6-magnitude earthquake
What's the story
A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Friday morning, triggering tsunami warnings for the Philippines and parts of Indonesia. The United States Tsunami Warning System and the Philippine seismology agency warned of hazardous tsunami waves within 300km of the quake's epicenter. The Philippine seismology office has predicted damage and aftershocks in the region.
Regional alert
Tsunami warning issued for North Sulawesi, Papua regions
Indonesia's geophysics agency has also issued a tsunami warning for the North Sulawesi and Papua regions. The earthquake's epicenter was located in waters off Manay town in Mindanao at a depth of 10km. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said authorities are assessing the situation on the ground and preparing search and rescue efforts.
Twitter Post
Video shows people running
🚨🚨BREAKING UPDATE (10:33 AM FRI/PHILIPPINES)…— Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) October 10, 2025
Now getting reports of many people trapped in rubble, several injuries along with possible fatalities. Here’s video as the 7.4 magnitude earthquake began… #philippines #earthquake pic.twitter.com/CvspBKKkwz
Personal experiences
Eyewitnesses recount experience of violent shaking
Eyewitnesses have described the intensity of the earthquake, which shook buildings and caused panic among residents. Christine Sierte, a teacher in Compostela near Manay, recalled being in an online meeting when the violent shaking started. "It was very slow at first then it got stronger... That's the longest time of my life," she said. Kath Cortez, a local journalist, told AFP that the ground floor walls of her family's house were showing small cracks.
Aftermath
Recent quake deadliest in nearly 2 years
The earthquake comes just days after a 6.9-magnitude quake hit Bogo City in Cebu province, killing 71 people. The Philippines is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," which makes it prone to seismic activity with over 800 quakes each year. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded a magnitude of 7.4 and depth of 58km for this quake.