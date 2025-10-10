Philippines, Indonesia issue tsunami warnings after 7.6-magnitude earthquake  

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines , on Friday morning, triggering tsunami warnings for the Philippines and parts of Indonesia . The United States Tsunami Warning System and the Philippine seismology agency warned of hazardous tsunami waves within 300km of the quake's epicenter. The Philippine seismology office has predicted damage and aftershocks in the region.

Regional alert Tsunami warning issued for North Sulawesi, Papua regions Indonesia's geophysics agency has also issued a tsunami warning for the North Sulawesi and Papua regions. The earthquake's epicenter was located in waters off Manay town in Mindanao at a depth of 10km. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said authorities are assessing the situation on the ground and preparing search and rescue efforts.

Twitter Post Video shows people running 🚨🚨BREAKING UPDATE (10:33 AM FRI/PHILIPPINES)…



Now getting reports of many people trapped in rubble, several injuries along with possible fatalities. Here’s video as the 7.4 magnitude earthquake began… #philippines #earthquake pic.twitter.com/CvspBKKkwz — Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) October 10, 2025

Personal experiences Eyewitnesses recount experience of violent shaking Eyewitnesses have described the intensity of the earthquake, which shook buildings and caused panic among residents. Christine Sierte, a teacher in Compostela near Manay, recalled being in an online meeting when the violent shaking started. "It was very slow at first then it got stronger... That's the longest time of my life," she said. Kath Cortez, a local journalist, told AFP that the ground floor walls of her family's house were showing small cracks.