What's California's new law that bans ultraprocessed foods in schools  

California has become the first state in the United States to define and ultimately phase out the most harmful ultraprocessed foods from school meals. The "Real Food, Healthy Kids Act," signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom , aims to protect schoolchildren in California, where over one billion meals are served annually, from harmful additives and high-calorie sugars, salt, and fat found in these foods.

Federal comparison Contrast to Kennedy Jr.'s MAHA Commission report The legislation requires public health officials to identify which ultraprocessed foods are most detrimental to health. Then, any "ultraprocessed food of concern" would be phased out of the school food supply. The move comes in stark contrast to the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement led by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The MAHA Commission had promised decisive action on ultraprocessed foods by August 2025, but its final report only spoke of continued efforts without concrete steps.

Broad support Bipartisan support for the bill The bill received widespread bipartisan support in California's legislature, with only one lawmaker voting against it. Bernadette Del Chiaro of the Environmental Working Group said this reflected grassroots concern over chemicals in our food supply. The law defines ultraprocessed foods as those containing nonnutritive sweeteners, high saturated fat/sodium/added sugar levels, and additives like emulsifiers and flavor enhancers.